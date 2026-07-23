'Her faith is what has her here with us today' Family speaks out after mom of 3 loses legs

Family members of the mother of three young children who lost both of her legs after an accident on Bear Lake are asking the public for help to pay for rising medical bills.

Sylvia Garcia, niece of Lilia, said her family has banded together to help her as they look for options to support her physical therapy, need for prosthetics, and hospital bills.

"She's definitely is a very strong woman, very brave and I believe that her faith is what has her here with us today,” said Garcia. "She lost both of her legs, so she’s currently doing physical therapy right now, trying to navigate that and figure out how she’s going to do life after this."

Mom of 3 remains hospitalized after having legs amputated following Bear Lake accident:

Mom of 3 remains hospitalized after having legs amputated following Bear Lake accident

Garcia said Lilia loves her sons and is someone she looks up to. So, their family has banded together to help her.

"It’s never going to be the same for her, but we're trying our best to make sure that [she] and her boys are going to be okay,” said Garcia.

She said they are thankful for the strangers who helped that day.

"We're grateful; there are really no other words than we're grateful for the ones who were there to help her that day,” she said.

They hope others can help in Lilia’s recovery and keep her in their thoughts and prayers.

"Very inspiring, very positive; she’s there for everyone and anyone, and so that’s why we're asking the community to be here for her when she needs a helping hand,” Garcia said.

That GoFundMe can be found here.