Utah County hosts firework show alternative as more cities issue bans

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Firework bans have set in for a second time this month in some cities across the state, with Pioneer Day just around the corner.

As several communities in Utah County have opted for citywide restrictions, local officials have worked together to develop an alternative.

According to Lehi councilmember Emily Lockhart, the first-of-its-kind Utah Lake fireworks show will be set off near the American Fork marina on Friday.

To ban, or not to ban — Utah communities decide fireworks for Pioneer Day:

To ban, or not to ban — Utah communities decide fireworks for Pioneer Day

“There’s going to be a west barge that’s best viewed by boat,” said Lockhart. “There’ll be an east barge that’s best viewed by shore - and if they tune into FM 100.3, there will be synchronized music.”

Many Utahns, like Provo resident Ben Williams, celebrate their July holidays by lighting up the night sky.

“My family and I - we usually do fireworks every summer - in our driveway,” said Williams.

But during a year struck by drought and wildfires, firework bans have taken hold twice in some places, hurting retailers like Shane Willes.

“We thought this would be a record year, and so, we bought more fireworks than ever,” said Willes. “We thought we’d have the twenty-fourth to recover some of this, and now, the twenty-fourth has been worse than the fourth."

It feels like a sucker punch for Willes, who’s run Some Dude’s Fireworks for the past decade. Set up in the parking lot of Lehi High School, he said sales have plummeted by more than 90 percent.

“I’m usually stocking that tent - and the fireworks are usually walking out faster than I can put them in,” Willes said.

With Orem, Provo, Lehi and more fully banning fireworks for Pioneer Day, local leaders searched for solutions.

Having felt the frustration and disappointment from some residents, Lockhart said it was just a couple of weeks ago they came up with it.

“Given the circumstances, I think we wanted to be really thoughtful about how we celebrated this year,” said Lockhart.

So she collaborated with Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran, State Rep. Stephanie Gricius and other partners to come up with a show to enjoy on land - or on a boat.

“Where we can focus on our heritage and America 250, while also remaining safe,” Lockhart said.

Local leaders and firework sellers alike are trying to be resilient. Willes is hoping those who live in areas where it’s legal will consider supporting their small business – he's slashed prices to try and bring people into the tent.

“We have lowered our price to where we are below cost - we are losing money on them,” Willes said.

Meanwhile, others are envisioning this new lakeside show as their tradition of the future.

“I mean we already have the Stadium of Fire on July Fourth every year, so having something on Pioneer Day could be revolutionary for Utah, I think,” said Ben Williams.

Lockhart says the first fireworks will fly at 10 p.m. on Friday - and she reminds boaters that only motorized vessels can be out on the water after dark.

For more information on how to view the Utah Lake fireworks show, click here.