Roy police searching for driver they say hit 51-year-old woman in yard

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are searching for surveillance video or images that reveal more information about a vehicle that struck a 51-year-old woman in a yard on Tuesday morning.

The name of the victim hasn't been released, but officials say she was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

According to the Roy Police Department, the crash happened at 4800 South and 2950 West just before 9:43 a.m. Investigators say the woman was in a yard, though they weren't sure if it was hers or not, when a black SUV went over a curb and struck the woman and a fence.

The driver reportedly left the scene of the accident. Police are now in the neighborhood searching for any video or witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roy Police Department.

