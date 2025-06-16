Salt Lake City police arrest man accused of retaliatory gang shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is now facing more than two dozen charges after police claim he was involved in a gang shooting over the assault of one of his friends. Bejar Reynoso Gerardo, 22, was arrested on Friday.

According to court documents, the shooting happened on May 25 after Gerardo was told by a female friend that she had been assaulted by a rival gang member while attending a party in the West Point community.

Police say that Gerardo, along with members of the Thugs of Discipline gang, gathered at 1804 West Shannon Circle with the female who was allegedly assaulted with the intention to fight or shoot rival gang members.

Salt Lake City Police Department says that while the group gathered, the rival gang members arrived in two vehicles, causing Gerardo and his group to run towards their vehicles. When the vehicles returned, Gerardo, along with two other members, shot a total of 24 rounds at the vehicles.

One of the vehicles was shot twice, and several other bystander vehicles were struck.

Investigators say video surveillance footage captured the incident, and license plate reader data verified that Gerardo was there at the time of the incident and involved in the shooting. When detectives were allowed to search his home, they found a 9mm firearm magazine that matches the same caliber of ammunition used at the scene.

Bejar Reynoso Gerardo faces 2 aggravated assault charges, 24 felony discharge of a firearm charges, and riot with a dangerous weapon. He is currently being held without bail.