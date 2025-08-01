University of Utah worker arrested for allegedly attempting to kill coworker

SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old University of Utah employee will soon be facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his coworker in the neck with a knife he brought from home. Jose Alfredo Ramirez-Porchas was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the university, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m., two part-time janitors were working in a building in the Ft Douglas area when Porchas stabbed the 19-year-old victim. Court documents state that the victim had his back turned at the time of the attack.

Following the stabbing, the victim was able to run away from Porchas and was able to be treated on the scene for what officials describe as superficial wounds to his neck. University of Utah police located Porchas near Alta Ski Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon later in the afternoon and arrested him.

Court documents say Porchas admitted to officers that he had decided the previous night to kill the victim, despite the victim not having done anything to motivate the attack.

Jose Alfredo Ramirez-Porchas is currently charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. University officials tell FOX 13 News that they are preparing attempted murder charges against Porchas. He is being held without bail.