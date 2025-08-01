Fire in Tooele City heavily damages two homes

TOOELE CITY, Utah — A fire that heavily damaged two homes in Tooele City is under investigation. The fire was first reported at 8:52 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Tooele City Fire Department, when their crews first arrived, they found two single-family homes with heavy smoke and flames coming from them. Crews from the Tooele City Fire Department and North Tooele Fire Department worked together to get the fire under control and extinguish the flames.

Officials did not confirm whether the homes were fully destroyed in the fire or report any injuries from the fire or the efforts to extinguish it. They say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tooele City Fire Department says the American Red Cross has been activated to help those impacted by the fire.