Salt Lake City Police asking public to help identify suspect's car in 2022 murder

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for tips to help them identify the suspect(s) who killed a woman three years ago in Salt Lake City.

On the morning of Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, 50-year-old Anetupou Niualiku was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area of 130 S. 800 West.

Now, the Salt Lake City Police Department is sharing surveillance photos of a white Hyundai Sonata, believed to be from 2011-2013. While the cameras captured the suspect vehicle, they said the license plate was not legible.

SLCPD is asking the public to share any information that could be connected to the case — "Even the smallest detail or tip." Anyone with tips should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-13510.