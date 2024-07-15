Salt Lake City police investigating whether officer fired firearm unintentionally at suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Newly-released body camera video shows what led to a Salt Lake City police officer shooting one of two suspects who earlier drove away from a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

One of the investigations into the incident involves "the possibility that the discharge of the officer’s firearm was unintentional," according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

On June 29, officers were called in to assist in locating the suspects, 51-year-old Bobby Joe Caster and 39-year-old Jack Colonna, after the trooper noticed the truck they were in was speeding with equipment violations. As the trooper turned around to perform a traffic stop, the truck drove away.

After the trooper found the abandoned truck, Salt Lake City police was called in to assist in finding the men in the area near 5650 West 700 South.

The body camera video footage shows officers tracking the suspects through heavy grass in a field. As a K9 handler finds Caster, another officer is seen drawing his firearm and instantly firing one round towards the suspect.

While officers order Caster to follow their commands, he can be heard saying he'd been shot in the hand.

Paramedics treated Caster on the scene for a gunshot wound to his hand before he was booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a federal hold. Colonna was later located and arrested without incident on outstanding warrants.

The unidentified officer who fired the weapon has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

"“I hope our community understands that we take these matters very seriously," said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. "The Salt Lake City Police Department is committed to evaluating our performances to identify opportunities that can improve our training and outcomes. I know firsthand the challenging circumstances our officers face everyday, and I support them as they carry out their difficult and essential duties."