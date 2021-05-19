Salt Lake City police search for anti-Asian vandalism suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for a suspect they say vandalized multiple vehicles with anti-Asian graffiti.

Slurs were found spray-painted on the sides of two cars on Tuesday in the downtown area near 200 West Pierpont Avenue.

A photo shared by the department shows a possible suspect who appears to have long hair and a goatee or beard.

If you recognize this suspect, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case# 21-84167. They are wanted in at least two vandalisms. pic.twitter.com/yRQJquiBHq — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) May 19, 2021

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall condemned the anti-Asian graffiti, along with a similar incident where someone carved a swastika on the front door of the Chabad Community Center. In a tweet Tuesday, Mendenhall said the acts appeared to be "hate crimes" and that "everyone deserves to feel welcome and safe here."

I’m deeply saddened, and frankly, angry, about two incidents in our City this week that appear to be hate crimes. We are investigating, along with our federal partners, and are working to find the perpetrators of both 1/2 — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) May 18, 2021

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000