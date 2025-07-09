Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Salt Lake City police searching for gunman who injured two during celebration at The Gateway

Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who injured two people with gunfire during a Fourth of July celebration at The Gateway.

According to police, at 11:21 p.m. on Friday, officers with the department were alerted that someone had been injured during the fireworks event at the downtown mall. Shortly after, officers learned of a second person who was injured.

Officers located a small-caliber bullet near one of the injured people, leading them to believe the injuries were caused by two bullets that were fired into the sky and fell with enough velocity to injure the victims.

Police said neither of the injuries was life-threatening.

“We’re really lucky no one was more seriously hurt or worse,” said Salt Lake City Police Deputy Chief Bill Manzanares. “We need the community’s help to figure out who did this so we can hold them accountable. Firing a gun into the air like that is both reckless and incredibly dangerous.”

Investigators have reviewed surveillance video from around The Gateway but have yet to identify a suspect. Based on trajectory and evidence collected, officers believe the gun may have been fired outside the mall in the area between 500 West and 400 West, from North Temple to 100 South.

Anyone who heard gunshots or saw suspicious behavior in that area between 8-10 p.m. on July 4 is asked to call 801-799-3000.

