Salt Lake City woman faces terrorism charge after alleged courthouse bomb threat

TOOELE, Utah — A 42-year-old woman from Salt Lake City is facing charges of threat of terrorism, threat against a judge, and interfering with a peace officer after she allegedly threatened to bomb the Tooele County Courthouse.

Dorothy Ikwen was arrested on Thursday and is being held without bail.

According to court documents, on October 30, officers were called to the Tooele County Courthouse to talk to a worker who had received the alleged call from Ikwen. The witness told detectives that Ikwen threatened to blow up the courthouse and kill the judge over a case she is involved in.

Police say Ikwen identified herself on the phone at the beginning of the phone call.

Salt Lake City police were called to assist in taking Ikwen into custody at her apartment. Officers report that Ikwen resisted arrest and refused to get into the officer's vehicle.