Salt Lake County DA wants to vacate murder conviction from 2001

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney is seeking to vacate the conviction of a man who was found guilty of murder more than 20 years ago.

In 2001, Adrian Whitfield Gordon was convicted of 50-year-old Lee Lundskog's murder after a bench trial. He was sentenced to five years to life and was eventually paroled in 2023.

Now, DA Sim Gill believes Gordon, who was 21 at the time, did not have a fair trial.

Four years ago, Gordon's attorney with the Rocky Mountain Innocence Center contacted the DA's Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) to discuss the case. They said that shortly after Lundskog's murder, an anonymous caller identified a murder suspect and gave police their location. That person was detained, questioned, then arrested on outstanding warrants. However, the police report was filed under a different case number than the murder, and the lead detective did not disclose the information to the prosecution or defense in Gordon's trial.

The CIU reviewed the case and determined that Gordon's conviction was "compromised." Gill filed a Petition to Vacate Conviction on Monday.

In 2019, FOX 13 News spoke with Gordon, along with his dad and attorneys with the Rocky Mountain Innocence Center. Gordon maintained his innocence.

"I know I didn't do it, and I'd go to my deathbed with that,” Gordon said.

Although Gill is seeking to vacate the conviction, he pointed out that they are not exonerating Gordon.

"Though there was not a clear finding of innocence, there was a clear determination that Mr. Gordon was not given a fair chance at trial," Gill said. "If, as prosecutors, we find evidence that a conviction lacks integrity, we have an ethical and moral obligation to vacate that conviction, or the justice that our system promises, will lack integrity as well."