Sandy mom with 3 kids in SUV arrested for DUI with blood alcohol level 7 times legal limit

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy woman on the way to a parent-teacher conference with her three young children slammed into a mailbox with her SUV before she was later found with a Blood Alcohol Content level more than 7 times the state limit.

Kerri Lynn Housley, 31, was arrested Monday and faces numerous charges, including multiple counts of DUI and reckless endangerment.

The Sandy Police Department said in arrest documents that an officer was called Monday to a hit-and-run involving a Ford SUV that had struck the stone mailbox in front of a home before fleeing the scene, leaving behind the front bumper of the vehicle.

Police were led to a nearby home where Housley opened the door and admitted to hitting the mailbox, but said she didn't report the incident to police because "she didn't think she had to," according to the arrest report. She was also allegedly unaware that she had left her bumper at the scene.

During the interaction at the home, the officer wrote that Housley had "thick, slurred slow and elongated speech patterns, she was unsteady while standing, walking, and while standing up from a seated position, even falling back onto her buttocks when she attempted to get up."

Inside the garage, the officer found the SUV with a flat passenger-side front tire and a missing front bumper.

Housley told the officer that she was driving to a parent-teacher conference with her children, ages 8, 6 and 4, in the SUV before hitting the mailbox, and denied having anything to drink or having consumed any medications or narcotics.

After having difficulty during field sobriety tests conducted by the officer, Housley was placed under arrest and recorded a preliminary breath test with a .364 Blood Alcohol Level, more than 7 times Utah's legal limit of .05%.

During a search of Housley's SUV, the officer found an open container of whiskey.

Once Housley received her Miranda Rights following her arrest, she admitted that she had consumed alcohol before leaving with her children to go to the conference, and then returned home after colliding into the mailbox.