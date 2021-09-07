Search for pig leads to marijuana discovery in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Even the most mundane tasks in Utah can lead to exciting outcomes.

Carbon County Sheriff's Office deputies were helping animal control officials find a stray pig Sunday when their search let them to "multiple marijuana plants," according to a Facebook post.

A search warrant was then issued and served on the property, with the marijuana being collected and taken into evidence.

The sheriff's office is talking with the property owners and conducting an investigation.

Officials reminded residents "that even though medical marijuana is already legal in Utah, patients still don’t have the right to grow their own plants. Likewise, recreational cannabis is still illegal in any form in the state."

There was no mention of whether the stray pig was located.