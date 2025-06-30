Section of I-80 closed following shooting involving Salt Lake City Police

SALT LAKE CITY — A section of Interstate 80 in north Salt Lake is closed currently following a shooting and police chase overnight. One man, a 44-year-old, was taken into custody in critical condition, and 3 officers and 2 sergeants are on administrative leave following the incident.

Currently, I-80 from Bangerter Highway to I-215 remains closed for the investigation.

According to police, the incident started at 10:45 p.m. Sunday when a tow truck driver called 911, saying someone shot at him near North Redwood Road and West North Temple and drove off. When police say they found the driver who fired the shots, he fired at officers before driving off.

Officers started a pursuit and fired their weapons at the driver before eventually using a PIT maneuver to bring his vehicle to a stop on I-80 near North Temple Street.

The suspect was taken into custody in critical condition. No officers were hurt, but three patrol cars did get damaged by gunfire.

“It is remarkable that none of our officers or community members were hurt during this dangerous incident,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd. “Our officers had to make split-second decisions to stop an immediate threat. Their response was courageous and focused on protecting our community.”