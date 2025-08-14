Salt Lake County reports Utah's first human West Nile virus case of the year

SALT LAKE COUNTY — The first human case of West Nile virus of the year has been detected in Utah, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department. According to officials, the person was hospitalized earlier this month and is now recovering at home.

The person was likely infected in late July near the Jordan River in the southern half of the county and diagnosed with neuroinvasive West Nile virus, a more severe form of the disease.

Due to privacy laws, no additional information will be released.

So far this season, the three mosquito abatement districts in Salt Lake County have detected West Nile virus in 24 different mosquito samples throughout the county. Statewide, 108 mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus.

Because mosquitoes can travel several miles, everyone in the area—regardless of exact location—should take precautions against mosquito bites to avoid exposure to the virus.

West Nile virus can cause mid- to severe illness without people knowing they've been infected. People 50+ years of age and those with weakened immune systems are most susceptible to the disease, although anyone can become sick following a bite from an infected mosquito.

In 2024, public health officials confirmed 14 people in the state contracted the virus and 12 of those resulted in the neuroinvasive form of the disease. There were no recorded deaths from the fire in 2024.

Here are some tips on staying safe from West Nile virus: