Evacuees find refuge from Willard Peak Fire at emergency shelter

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — As the Willard Peak Fire threatened several communities in North Ogden, forcing the evacuation of hundreds, some families sought safety and refuge at a shelter operated by the American Red Cross.

Four or 5 families, including their pets, spent the night at the Pleasant View shelter located at 3602 North 500 West.

I spoke with one of the evacuees who came to the shelter, bringing along his dog, Talley.

"It was very stressful, and it was just power off. I had to grab everything and put it in my car and get here with the dog. The dog is unfamiliar with everything, but she's been doing good," said Eamonn Bent.

Evacuations remain as Willard Peak Fire grows to 750 acres

Red Cross volunteer Kirsti Dunn spent the night at the shelter along with evacuees.

"Community has been amazing last night, and the donations that have come in," she said. "It's been amazing. It's exciting. It's the whole reason behind the Red Cross. It's people helping people."

The Red Cross said they'll remain on scene, offering help and information to those who need it as the fire continues to burn, keeping residents from their homes.