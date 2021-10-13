SLC suspect in custody after allegedly cutting man's face with saw

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man was taken into custody overnight after he allegedly threatened a group of people with a saw and used it to cut a man in the face.

WATCH: Local P.I. joins investigation into unsolved murders of Kylen Schulte, Crystal Turner

Samuel Hubble, 32, was arrested for aggravated assault, criminal mischief and obstruction of justice.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, police say Hubble was walking with a cordless saw near the area of 200 South and 300 East when he came into contact with a group walking a dog. During the confrontation, Hubble became tangled in the dog's leash and activated the saw and pointed it towards the group.

FOX 13

According to the victims, Hubble attempted to cut the leash before hitting a male victim in the face with the saw, causing a small cut to the man's forehead.

Hubble then allegedly went inside his home and returned with what was described as a metal pipe and used it to break the windows of a vehicle in which a female victim was hiding.

WATCH: Rockville neighbors not surprised about man behind shootings

Following the confrontation, Hubble returned to his home, leading to the police department's SWAT team to be called to the scene. After Hubble refused to leave the home, the team was granted a search warrant and entered the building and was able to take Hubble into custody without issue.

Inside the home, officers found a saw and metal baseball bat.