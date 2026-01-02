St. George man arrested after allegedly kicking a hole in neighbor's home

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after St. George police say he kicked a hole in the wall connecting his apartment to a neighbor's and shone a light through it.

Aaron Mayeda Brewer faces charges of property destruction, assault on a peace officer, criminal trespassing, interfering with a peace officer, and public intoxication.

According to court documents, at 4:45 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a disorderly call at 776 West Diagonal Street. The reporting party told officers that his neighbor had kicked a hole through the wall while allegedly on drugs and was shining a light through the hole.

The victim told investigators that his children had woken him up to the incident, saying they thought that an earthquake had happened. When the father checked out what was happening, he stated that he could see Brewer behind the hole with a flashlight.

Officers were advised by dispatchers that Brewer had a history of drug use.

When police went into Brewer's apartment, they say he refused to comply with orders, was tased, and a dog was deployed. As officers attempted to put Brewer in handcuffs, they say he punched an officer in the chest while grasping shards of glass.

Brewer allegedly also grabbed equipment from the officers and attempted to remove them.