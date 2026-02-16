Hurricane police arrest 35-year-old accused of using gun during road rage incident

HURRICANE, Utah — A 35-year-old Hurricane man is facing charges after police say he brandished a gun at another driver during a fight on the road. Misael Soto, 35, faces a charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon during a fight.

On Saturday, at around 3:52 p.m., Hurricane police were called to the area of 6300 West State in Hurricane for a report of a man pointing a gun at others while driving. The suspect vehicle was then located near 2600 West State.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to Soto, who told them that while driving northbound on I-15, a vehicle in front of him was traveling slowly. According to Soto, when both of the vehicles made an exit onto State Route 9, the other vehicle allegedly brake-checked Soto.

Soto told police that he and the other driver continued making hand gestures at each other, but eventually Soto stated he raised his gun and told the other driver to 'calm down.'

At this point, Soto says the other driver appeared alarmed and slowed down.

Misael Soto was arrested and is being held with the possibility of bail.