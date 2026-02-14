$300k worth of drugs seized in Blanding bust

BLANDING, Utah — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office says they seized drugs worth up to $300,000 dollars Friday night after a K-9 officer detected them during a traffic stop.

In a press release posted to Facebook, the agency says the investigation began around 6:00 p.m. when officers with the Major Crimes and Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop, deploying K-9 Officer Nyx to sniff the vehicle. After alerting officers, police conducted a search, locating and seizing what is suspected to be over 25 lbs. of methamphetamine, over 51 grams of heroin, over 10,000 fentanyl pills, and over 1 lb. of fentanyl powder.

The office says the combined street-value of the narcotics is nearly $300,000. The driver and passenger of the search vehicle were taken into custody and booked into San Juan County Jail.