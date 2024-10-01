St. George man arrested with allegedly 20 pounds of meth

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a 26-year-old for allegedly possessing 20 pounds of meth and distributing the drug.

Court documents submitted by the sheriff's office say that Utah County Major Crimes have been conducting an investigation into Kyler David Holt for some time for allegedly distributing illegal controlled substances in Utah County. During the investigation, detectives would learn that Kyler was driving back into Utah County from out of state with what was believed to be a large quantity of illegal controlled substances.

Detectives would obtain a search warrant for Kyler Holt and his vehicle before he arrived in the county. During a traffic stop, Holt was then detained and his vehicle searched.

During the search, 20 pounds of a substance were located in the vehicle and field-tested to reveal the substance was methamphetamine.

Kyler David Holt is now being held without bail.