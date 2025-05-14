Former 'Love Island' contestant charged with domestic violence in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A former contestant on the dating show "Love Island" has been charged with assault for an alleged incident in Salt Lake City, where he currently resides.

On Monday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office charged 34-year-old Cashel Barnett with one felony count of aggravated assault, one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Charging documents state that the victim, the mother of Barnett's 1-year-old child, reported the incident on April 24, two weeks after it allegedly occurred.

The woman said she and Barnett got into an argument, and she tried to hug him to calm him down. She said he slapped her arms away, and then when she walked away, picked her up by the neck and threw her onto the bed.

The woman said Barnett "applied continuous pressure of eight out of ten, during which time she was unable to breathe and her vision went blurry." She said he then slapped her in the face and said: "You're fine."

The woman said after this happened, she had difficulty breathing and various symptoms of neck/throat injury, along with other symptoms such as "nausea, vomiting, agitation, amnesia, memory loss, visual changes, and headache."

A Salt Lake City Police officer submitted the report to the DA's office on Friday, and the charges were filed Monday. The report included a request that a warrant with no bail be issued, saying Barnett "would constitute a substantial danger to the alleged victim of domestic violence if released on bail."

However, the Salt Lake County Jail's records did not show him in custody as of Tuesday night.

Barnett was a contestant on the first season of "Love Island USA." According to a "Love Island Wiki" page, he "entered the villa on Day 1 and was dumped from the island on Day 17." It reports that he is a model and musician from Sacramento. He currently resides in the Liberty Wells neighborhood of SLC, according to his listed address on the charging documents.

