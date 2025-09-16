Student in custody after bringing gun to Bonneville Elementary School

OREM, Utah — A student is now in police custody after officials with the Alpine School District say they brought an unloaded gun to Bonneville Elementary. The name of the child isn't being released at this time.

According to the Alpine School District, on Tuesday morning, the unnamed student brought the gun into the school. Another student then immediately reported it to a staff member, which allowed officials to secure the weapon and contact law enforcement.

No ammunition was found with the gun, which is now in the custody of the Orem Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

"Please remember that bringing a firearm—real or facsimile—to school violates both district policy and state law," Alpine School District officials stated. "We are grateful to the student who spoke up and reported their concern so quickly."

The district says that the principal sent out a notification of the gun being found to staff at around noon, while notifying the entire community at around 1:45 p.m. Officials say the timing of the messages was done in coordination with school policy and law enforcement to avoid misinformation.