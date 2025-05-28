Suspect at large following assault of woman in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Utah — The Syracuse Police Department says they are searching for a suspect following an assault that was committed in the city Tuesday night. Police say they are searching for 34-year-old Daniel Herson Vazquez.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, at around 9:30 p.m., they were called to the reported assault near 2700 West 3300 South. Once there, officers found a 26-year-old female victim who had sustained significant injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her name isn't being released.

Police have named Daniel Herson Vazquez as the suspect in the assault case, though they didn't give any evidence linking him to it. He is believed to be traveling in a black GMC truck, and the public is advised not to approach him.

Vazquez has an active warrant for his arrest from a prior assault. Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call 801-825-4400.