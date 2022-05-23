Suspect in fatal Springville shooting identified as victim's former neighbor

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police have identified the suspect who they say shot and killed a man Saturday evening in Springville.

Springville Police gave an update Sunday night that they arrested 25-year-old Hunter Ryan Lamoreaux of Orem for the shooting.

Residents in the area of 250 North and 400 East called 911 to report that they heard gunshots Saturday around 7 p.m. Officers responded and found a 42-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds on the front porch of a house in the area. The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was left at the scene and was taken in as evidence.

Police said they are not yet releasing the victim's name at the family's request because they are still notifying additional family members.

Lamoreaux and the victim used to be neighbors, police said.

According to a probable cause statement, Lamoreaux went to the police station and said he had information about the shooting. Police said Lamoreaux matched the description of the suspect that they had already received from witnesses, and they conducted an interview with him.

Police said they advised Lamoreaux of his Miranda rights, and he proceeded to admit that he shot the victim.

He told investigators that he was upset about the pending divorce proceedings between the victim and his estranged wife, as well as a custody battle between the couple.

"Hunter stated he did not feel the victim deserved custody of his children and that he had decided approximately two months prior, that the victim needed to die," the arrest report read.

Lamoreaux then admitted that he drove to the victim's home and shot him in the entryway.

He is being held without bail, facing charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm.