Suspect in semi-truck crash that killed 6-year-old in 2022 appears in court

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been more than three years since 6-year-old Edison Kimball was killed as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on I-215 in Murray.

The vehicle he was in was destroyed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.

On Tuesday, the driver of that big rig made his first court appearance.

This accident happened all the way back in September 2022. But after years of investigation by the Utah Highway Patrol and different court maneuverings, the prime suspect in all of this, Vladimir Chiley, finally had his day in court.

The 66-year-old Chiley is a U.S. citizen but originally from Russia. He listened to the proceedings through a Russian language interpreter.

He’s facing multiple Class-A misdemeanors, including negligent homicide.

It was a hearing that Edison‘s dad, Quinn Kimball, wasn’t sure would ever happen.

“Obviously it’s difficult as a parent to continue the grief process because we have two other daughters at home," he said. "As you continue to piece your life back together again, knowing that this is kind of there.”

Prosecutors allege that the car transport semi he was driving that day had faulty brakes, which led to him rear-ending the SUV driven by Kristi Kimball. The impact crushed her vehicle, causing 6-year-old “Eddie” Kimball and his sister Ruby to be thrown from the SUV. Ruby survived, but Eddie later passed away.

In all, a half dozen vehicles were involved in the wreck along I-215 near Union Park in Murray.

Chiley told investigators that sun glare contributed to the crash.

On Tuesday, UHP investigators went over, in great detail, how mechanical failures, including faulty brakes, were the bigger factor, and that sun glare was not an issue.

When the hearing was over, Quinn talked about how important it’s been to have the support of family and friends over these past three years.

“Some of the most blessed people in the world, to tell you the truth," he said. "The fact that we have this many people rooting for us — I really lament the idea that there are people out there going through stuff that we’ve gone through that are doing it alone. The fact that we have this many friends and family that are here for us, it means everything.”

And it was difficult for those family and friends, along with the Kimballs, to relive the crash in court.

Quinn also said it was the first time he was in the same room with Chiley, and that was tough.

“Yes, exponentially," he said. "I’d like to understand a little bit more about what was going through his head at the time, but so far we haven’t gotten a lot of information from him.”

Kimball said that makes it even more difficult to try and extend grace and mercy and forgiveness.

Arraignment for Chiley, now set for November 7.