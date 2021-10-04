Teen shot, killed in West Valley City; suspects remain at large

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Monday in West Valley City, police say.

At around 10:45 a.m., police received a call about the shooting in the 3500 West block near 8200 South.

Officers found the teen male after arriving at the house and transported him to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The identify of the shooting victim was not released.

Police say the suspects are juvenile males and remain at large, although investigators do have leads they are following up on, according to Rich Bell, Deputy Chief of Police in West Valley Police.

"We're going to be digging into the history of our victim, these suspects we're going to be, obviously, working to identify them and make those determinations; did they know each other, if so, how did they know each other?" said Bell.

Police say they have video evidence of the shooting, but did not release any further information into the investigation.

The fatal shooting was the second to have occurred in the city Monday. Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the front of a house just after 7 a.m.