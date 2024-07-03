Third suspect arrested in deadly Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A third suspect was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City in May.

Nico Christopher Patino, 30, was killed in shooting that happened in the early morning hours of May 26.

Now, police said they booked 19-year-old Nhial Buk into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for murder, felony discharge of a firearm, failure to stop at the command of a police officer and obstruction of justice.

Detectives learned of Buk's location and arrested him after a foot chase, then booked him into jail on Tuesday, Salt Lake City Police officials stated,

Buk's arrest is the third in the case, joining 19-year-old Abdihakim Mohamed and 21-year-old Nay Blusoe as suspects.

Mohamed and Blusoe are both facing an aggravated murder charge, among other offenses.

Police called the deadly shooting a "coordinated effort with several shooters on foot and in a car."

It's unclear if investigators are still looking for more suspects concerning the case.

A motive remains under investigation, officials reported. However, FOX 13 News previously reported that it appeared there was a fight that led up to that shooting.