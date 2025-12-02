Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three arrested following robbery at Ogden credit union
OGDEN, Utah — Three people, including 2 juveniles, are facing charges after Ogden police say a local credit union was robbed at gunpoint. The names of the suspects haven't been released.

According to the Ogden Police Department, on Monday at 5:55 p.m., they were notified of a robbery at a local credit union. Two male suspects allegedly entered the business, indicated they had a gun, and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount.

Officers quickly found the suspects in a red passenger vehicle driven by a third accomplice, a female. All three suspects were arrested without incident.

Ogden police say the two male suspects are juveniles, which is why more information isn't being released.

