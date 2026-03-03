Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Saratoga Springs Police looking for missing man, woman possibly headed toward California

Alvaro Jose Urbina Rojas, Jeusselem Elieth Genes Vitola (2).jpg
Saratoga Springs Police
Alvaro Jose Urbina Rojas, Jeusselem Elieth Genes Vitola (2).jpg
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man and woman from Saratoga Springs who haven't been seen since last week.

Saratoga Springs Police said Alvaro Jose Urbina Rojas, 57, and Jeusselem Elieth Genes Vitola, 43, were last seen by family members on Thursday around 10:15 a.m.

Both are from Venezuela. Police believe they may be heading toward California, but a more specific location was not given. They are likely in a gray 2005 Toyota Sequoia, with Utah license plate number T40 9YB.

Rojas is described as 5’09”, 193 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Vitola is 5’03”, 170 pounds, with black or dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them or has any other information about their possible whereabouts is asked to call Saratoga Springs Detective Llorens at 801-766-6503 or 385-364-1001.

Alvaro Jose Urbina Rojas, Jeusselem Elieth Genes Vitola.jpg

