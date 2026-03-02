Inmate granted parole in 2014 shooting of Utah County Sheriff's Office deputy

PROVO, Utah — An inmate has been granted parole for their role in the 2014 shooting death of a Utah County Sheriff's Office deputy, whose own family supported the decision.

Meagan Grunwald was granted parole by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole last week and is scheduled to be released from prison on April 28.

Grunwald pleaded guilty in 2021 to reduced charges of second-degree manslaughter and assault on a police officer in the death of Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Cory Wride. The plea came after the Utah Supreme Court ordered her previous conviction overturned over issues with jury instructions.

Grunwald was 17 when Wride was shot and killed by their then-boyfriend, Jose Angel Garcia Jauregui, on January 30, 2014. Wride had stopped to assist the pickup truck that Grunwalk was driving and was pulled over to the side of a Lehi road.

As Wride approached the vehicle, Juaregui shot the 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office, then pointed a gun at Grunwald's head, ordering her to drive the truck, leading police on a multi-vehicle pursuit in which another officer was shot and injured.

Juaregui was killed during the chase, and Grunwald was initially charged with murder due to Utah's lack of accomplice laws. Grunwald was convicted at trial and faced life in prison, but the Utah Supreme Court overturned the verdict in 2020, declaring that the instructions to the jury about accomplice liability law might have led to a different outcome.

Grunwald's plea deal to lesser charges helped them avoid a new trial.

According to the parole documents, Wride's family supported Grunwald's release from prison, which will come next month as long as they have no major discipline violations.