Suspect, new details revealed in Taylorsville liquor store shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The suspect accused of shooting a man multiple times inside a state liquor store in Taylorsville last week faces numerous charges, including those connected to road rage.

Tyler Traveon Mhaka, 23, was arrested Tuesday after being shot by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper inside the store. Mhaka faces seven felony road rage charges, and all are connected to Discharge of a Firearm.

According to the arrest documents, Mhaka was seen driving his vehicle "at a high rate of speed" into the parking lot of the store at 4451 South 2700 West. After striking a traffic post in the lot, Mhaka got out of his vehicle and began firing a handgun at the unidentified victim who was walking into the store.

Mhaka allegedly chased the man into the store, firing 7 total shots at the victim, hitting him three times, before Mhaka was shot by the off-duty trooper and left the building.

Responding officers with the Taylorsville Police Department were able to take Mhaka into custody in the parking lot of the liquor store. Mhaka and the victim were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The documents did not reveal why road rage was attached to all the charges Mhaka faces, and if he and the victim had previously been in contact before the incident.

The arrest documents said Mhaka was being kept under guard at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, and no updates have been shared.

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services said the store will remain closed until Monday, March 9.