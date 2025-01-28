Tremonton Fire Chief arrested after allegedly sharing child porn photos, videos

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — The fire chief of the Tremonton Fire Department has been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation showed he allegedly shared videos and photos containing child pornography.

Ned Brady Hansen, 54, was taken into custody Monday by Brigham City police officers who had served a search warrant at the chief's home.

Arrest documents showed the investigation into Hansen began in November when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a tip that an online account was sharing child sex abuse material involving a girl between the ages of 10 and 12 years old.

An email address associated with the account connected officials to Hansen, and a warrant served to Google and Comcast later turned up his phone number and IP address.

Hansen's date of birth also coincided with the last digits of his account name for the platform where he allegedly shared the child pornography.

As the search was performed at Hansen's home, he admitted to possessing the videos and that they were saved on his phone.

Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren said Hansen is no longer employed with the city as fire chief.