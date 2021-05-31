Trio wanted in connection to Juab High School graduation theft

NEPHI, Utah — Police are looking for three people they say are connected to a theft that took place during the Juab High School graduation ceremony last week.

The Nephi City Police Department posted photos of the three individuals to its Facebook page Monday.

"Is this you? Or Is this someone you know?," the department wrote.

According to the social media post, the three are possible suspects in the theft that occurred during the graduation ceremony on May 26. Police did not say what items were stolen.

Anyone with information on the individuals in the photos is urged to call 435-623-1626.