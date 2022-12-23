Truck driver arrested following crash that killed Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy

LEHI, Utah — A cement truck driver involved in a fatal crash that killed a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy last month has been arrested.

Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, was arrested Wednesday and faces one manslaughter charge, along with charges of reckless driving and inoperative brakes.

Faamausili was traveling south on Redwood Road in Lehi on Nov. 12 when he "deliberately ran through two red light (sic), failing to try to brake or stop for either," before crashing into a car, according to the arrest report.

The driver of the car, Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy Joel Baker, was killed in the accident. Baker was in uniform and driving to work when he was hit.

Dash cam video from the truck showed Faamausili was traveling above the speed limit at the time of the accident.

"I believe he was operating a nearly 80,000 lbs. vehicle recklessly taking the life of another," a Lehi police officer wrote in the report.

An inspection of the truck also found that more than 20% of the brakes were inoperable.

Baker had been with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office since May 2020 and worked as a correctional officer with the Utah Department of Corrections prior to that.