Twice, but not-so-nice; West Valley City police say SUV stolen twice

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The relief of finding a stolen SUV was short-lived after it was swiped again within hours overnight, all as the owner looked on.

READ: One dead in Salt Lake City crash

A man whose BMW X5 had been stolen the previous day called West Valley City police at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday to say he had located the SUV and followed it to a residence. After arriving at the home, the driver of the stolen SUV got out and drove away with another person in a Dodge.

Responding officers were able to locate the Dodge and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled. A pursuit began, but was eventually called off after it had reached dangerous speeds.

READ: Child among 2 killed in head-on collision in Provo

After police ended the pursuit of the Dodge, the owner of the original SUV, who had stayed behind to watch his vehicle, called in to say another person had entered the BMW and stolen it again.

Luckily, Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to locate the SUV and take the second criminal into custody. The driver and passenger in the Dodge remain at large.