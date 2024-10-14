Two arrested in connection to Taylorsville house party murder

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Court documents are revealing more about a house party turned murder scene in Taylorsville Sunday. Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman, Ariana Aguilar in relation to the murder of Jorge Llamas-Galaviz. The 19-year-old daughter of Ariana Aguilar, Natalie Aguilar was also arrested in the case.

According to the court documents gathered by FOX 13 News, Taylorsville Police were called to a home near 2284 West and 4185 South at 3:39 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found people leaving the home.

Officers entered the home and found Ariana Aguilar on top of Galaviz who was lying on a bed with a gunshot wound to his neck. Ariana would leave the room as police and paramedics confirmed that Jorge was dead.

Ariana was then found fighting with another woman in the home when police detained her.

According to witnesses, the home was the site of a house party earlier in the night. That's when they say Ariana and Jorge got into an argument resulting in Ariana striking Jorge and leaving.

Later, the witnesses say she would return with two men and another woman, pushing their way into Jorge's room. A gunshot was heard before the two men and woman Ariana brought with her would leave.

When officers searched the neighborhood they found video showing a red Chevy Cruse parked nearby. Three people could be seen getting into the sedan following the shooting and leaving. The car was found later parked outside Ariana's home in Ogden.

Police would interview Ariana's daughter, Natalie, who admitted her mother called her from Jorge's home asking for a ride. She says she and three others came to the home in her mother's Chevy Cruse. Natalie also admitted to her mother forcing the door open so she and the others could enter.

Once the shot was fired, Natalie said her and the three others she had come with then went back home. Police would contact one of the juveniles who also admitted to entering Jorge's home and hearing a gunshot.

Police say when they interviewed Ariana, she admitted to her and Jorge having a sexual relationship dating back to last Spring. Ariana claimed that Jorge was angry with her and put her property outside his door telling her to leave.

Ariana then told police that she called her daughter to come and pick her up but claimed that Natalie never arrived. Instead, Ariana claims that she waited at a park about 15 feet away from the home. That's when she says she heard a gunshot and entered the home and found Jorge shot.

Ariana claims she then held pressure on his neck until the police arrived. She denies having anything to do with the death. Upon further interviewing, Ariana would admit to forcing Jorge's front door open and entering with her daughter without Jorge's permission.

Natalie Aguilar is currently facing charges of Aggravated Burglary while her mother is facing charges of Aggravated Burglary and Murder.