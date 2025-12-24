Two arrested in Spanish Fork over alleged drug sales from local business

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A married pair of business owners who live in Payson are facing several charges, including endangerment of a child, possession with intent to distribute, illegally distributing a flavored e-cig product, and possession of drug paraphernalia, after police say they discovered them selling illegal products out of their home.

Weston James Jolley, 37, and Kylee Larae Jolley, 35, were arrested on Tuesday. Investigators say they are co-owners of Vapor Aid in Spanish Fork.

According to court documents, at some point this year, detectives with the West Central Strike Force received several tips that a home located in Payson was selling illegal items, primarily vapes.

Officers began surveillance on the home and noted that Weston and Kylee were observed coming and going from the home. Police files also listed them as the owners of Vapor Aid.

Police say neither Jolley has a medical marijuana card, and Vapor Aid doesn't have a license to sell THC products.

When investigators searched the trash at the home, they found several flavored nicotine vape boxes and vapes from the brand Foger and several empty boxes for a "Ghost" brand of THC products.

On Sunday, detectives were watching the home of the Jolley's when they watched a white truck pull up to the home and meet with a man from the home. Police say they witnessed what they believed to be a transaction before the alleged customers left.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the truck and found two occupants, one of whom was under the age of 21, who admitted to going to the home to buy illegal nicotine vapes.

When detectives spoke to the occupants of the vehicle, they explained that they had gone to a vape store in Spanish Fork, where they were provided a phone number that could be used to facilitate the sale of the items they were seeking.

Investigators reviewed the texts and recovered a box with three Foger vapes.

Police then texted the number to arrange a sale of vapes before being given pricing unprompted by the suspect's phone. Detectives asked about the sale of THC and marijuana products and was given prices for THC vapes and flower.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home, the business, and the suspect's phone. They then arranged a meeting with Weston Jolley, where they arrested him.

During a search of Jolley, investigators say they found him in possession of over $1,700 in cash and a bag of marijuana flower that the detective had ordered.

Inside the home, police found four children wandering freely and an estimated 40 ounces of marijuana flower, over 200 individually wrapped joints, and a large amount of THC vapes and gummies. Officers say the marijuana was not secured and was available to the children.

Officers also located around $50,000 in cash scattered across the home.

At the Vapor Aid, investigators found several thousand more nicotine vapes that were illegal and being sold illegally. When they spoke to employees, they were told that Weston had instructed them to make cash-only sales for the vapes and to send customers his phone number if they were looking for illegal items.