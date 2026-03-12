Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car crashes into West Valley home, causes gas leak

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City family was forced to evacuate their home Thursday morning after a car crashed into it, causing a gas leak.

Photos show the vehicle nearly fully engulfed inside the corner of the house in the 4100 block of South Rushford Court.

The 39-year-old driver lost control and struck the home just before 8 a.m. and was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No family members inside the home were injured, but they were told to evacuate due to a gas leak caused by the accident damage. The leak has since been contained.

