The Pussycat Dolls and Lil Kim announce West Valley City concert for reunion tour

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Pussycat Dolls have announced a reunion tour that will bring the group, along with some special guests, to the Beehive State.

The trio is scheduled to make its West Valley City stop at the Union First Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 15. Also performing will be Lil Kim and Mýa.

You can sign up for pre-sale access through this link.

Sign up for the presale ends at 9:00 p.m. on March 16. The presale goes live on March 18 at 10:00 a.m.

This show is one stop on the 53-date tour, PCD Forever, which will include shows in North America and Europe.