Two juveniles arrested following fireworks explosion at Centerville Freedom Fest

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Two juveniles are now facing charges in Centerville following a fireworks explosion that happened at Centerville Freedom Fest on Saturday. The explosion injured several people, including a Centerville police officer who sustained burns to his leg.

According to the Centerville Police Department, at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, a firework exploded in a crowd of people in Centerville Community Park.

While officers were patrolling the area on foot, they say a lit mortar-style firework landed near an officer who attempted to extinguish the flame by stomping on it. The firework exploded, hitting the officer's lower leg and melting his trousers, causing burns. Two juvenile women were also struck with debris but only suffered minor scrapes and burns.

Following the explosion, officers detained several juveniles who attempted to flee the area. They were interviewed and released to their parents.

After reviewing surveillance systems in the park, detectives were able to examine evidence of the incident and identify and arrest two juveniles. Their names haven't been released.

The arrested juveniles are being held at Farmington Bay Youth Detention Facility for multiple related charges. What those charges are wasn't disclosed by police.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.