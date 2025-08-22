Renaissance, Blues, crystals and MORE happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Box Elder County Fair - This Saturday, the Box Elder County Fairgrounds will host the final day for their fair, featuring a parade, carnival rides, live local artists, exhibits, and more! Follow the link for the full schedule of events.

CACHE COUNTY

Heroes' Tribute & Ride - This Saturday at 10:00 a.m., Elk Ridge Park will host a tribute ride event featuring a memorial ceremony followed by a banquet. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets for the banquet here.

DAVIS COUNTY

Layton Home Show - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Davis Conference Center will host a FREE event featuring local and national homeowner vendors for kitchens, outdoor living spaces, and more. Follow the link for more information.

JUAB COUNTY

Utah Renaissance Faire - This Saturday, Young Living Farms will host

SALT LAKE COUNTY

U.S. Freestyle Ultimate Airwave - This Saturday at 12:45 p.m., Utah Olympic Park will host a FREE event featuring a water ramp competition featuring Stifel U.S. Freestyle Ski Team athletes and Olympians. Afterwards, the Flying Ace Allstars event will be held. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets for the Flying Ace Allstars event.

KRCL's Day in The Park - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., International Peace Gardens will host a FREE event featuring live music, art and more. Follow the link for more information.

Crystal Festival - This Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Mountain America Expo Center will host a FREE event featuring crystal and rock vendors. Follow the link for more information and the list of attending vendors.

West Jordan Demolition Derby - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., West Jordan Arena will host a demolition derby featuring food trucks. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

Celebrating The People Powwow - This Saturday at 11:00 a.m., Mountain America Expo Center will host a Powwow featuring Gourd Dancing, drum contests, live music, cultural performances and more! Ticket prices are $2 a person; ages over 65 and below 6 are free. Follow the link for more information.

SUMMIT COUNTY

National Ability Center Summit Challenge - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the National Ability Center will host a Vendor Village along with the cycling event at 7:00 a.m. The cycling event will involve several routes, including adaptive cycling routes. The Vendor Village will host local vendors, ice cream, BBQ and more. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Miracles Under The Stars - This Saturday at 8:00 p.m., the Provo Community Congressional United Church of Christ will host a FREE family movie event featuring a playing of the movie "The Prince of Egypt" outdoors. Guests are invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Complimentary popcorn and drinks will be provided. Follow the link for more information.

Bolivian Fest - This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., University Place will host a FREE event featuring folklore dances, live musica, a parade, family activities and more! Follow the link for more information.