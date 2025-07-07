Two Kearns men arrested for allegedly breaking into Kearns High School

KEARNS, Utah — Two Kearns men are facing burglary charges after police say they broke into Kearns High School to remember the good old days. William Colin Flockhart, 20, and David Valerio Ambrosio, 19, were arrested on Saturday.

According to court documents, officers with the Unified Police Department were called to Kearns High School after the Granite School District Police Department dispatch center received a roof door alarm on the building.

When police arrived at the school, they saw two men running through various rooms, including the auditorium and other hallways. At one point, officers believed the pair saw police outside and fled the building.

Officers arrested Flockhart and Ambrosio without incident. They told police that they had broken into the roof's hatch door and entered the school to reminisce about their high school days and see their old classrooms.

Police report that Flockhart had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. He allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking even though he was only 20 years old.

William Colin Flockhart is charged with burglary and purchase, possession, or consumption of alcohol by a minor. David Valerio Ambrosio is charged with burglary.