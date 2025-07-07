Two men arrested in Taylorsville following a fight that turned deadly

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two men are facing charges following a fight at a home in Taylorsville that turned deadly.

According to court documents, Taylorsville police were called to a home for reports of a fight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, officers say they learned that four people were having a get-together. Two men, 34-year-old Miguel Angel Rivera and 36-year-old Juan Jose Perez Rivera, showed up with a 23-year-old man who had been invited. Witnesses said Miguel and Juan were drunk and belligerent, and the hosts asked them to leave.

At that point, investigators say Juan Rivera threw a full can of beer at the front window of the home, causing it to break. The occupants of the home then exited to confront the pair, which led to a physical altercation.

The altercation continued into the street, where 44-year-old Luis Ramirez was allegedly knocked unconscious by Juan Rivera. Police say Juan Rivera then got on top of Ramirez and continued striking him until someone pulled him off.

Miguel Rivera, Juan Rivera and the 23-year-old got into a purple BMW to leave the scene. While they were attempting to leave, another occupant from the home attempted to move Ramirez from the middle of the road. However, officers say the BMW swerved and struck both Ramirez and the other individual.

First responders declared Ramirez dead at the scene.

When officers interviewed the 23-year-old, he admitted that he saw Juan Rivera beat Ramirez while he was unconscious. The witness told officers that once the BMW hit Ramirez and continued driving, he demanded that they stop and let him exit the vehicle.

Juan Rivera told investigators that he had been either unconscious or too intoxicated to remember what happened. He did admit to police, however, that he remembers fighting in the street and Miguel Rivera driving the BMW from the scene.

Investigators arrested Miguel Rivera, who told police that the group was turned away from a party, prompting Juan Rivera to throw a beer can at the home. Miguel told officers that he was attacked while trying to get into the BMW to leave the scene.

Miguel Rivera, when asked about hitting the victim with a vehicle, told police that he thought it was a curb the car had hit. Miguel Rivera told police he hadn't been drinking the night of the incident and was sober.

Miguel Angel Rivera is facing charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault. Juan Jose Perez Rivera faces charges of aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness and obstruction of justice. They were both booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and ordered to be held without bail.