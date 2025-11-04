Two minors arrested at Highland High School had gun, according to police

SALT LAKE CITY — Two juveniles are now in police custody following an incident that sent a Salt Lake City school into a secure hold status on Monday afternoon. Due to the age of the suspects, their names aren't being revealed by the police.

According to Salt Lake City police, the altercation happened at around 1:50 p.m. at Sugar House Park. What exactly the incident that police were called for isn't known, but police say there were no injuries.

The Salt Lake City School District says Highland High School was placed in secure hold status for about 20 minutes.

A short time later, police found the teen on school property. They were arrested and, according to officers, had a gun and ammunition as well as tobacco and marijuana products.

Investigators say they aren't sure whether or not the weapon they found was used in the Sugar House Park altercation, though they don't believe it was.