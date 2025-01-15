Utah County man who co-founded health supplement company charged with child rape, other crimes

LEHI, Utah — A man who co-founded a health supplement company and was a high-level employee at other companies was charged with 14 felony counts last week involving sexual offenses against children.

Travis Bradley Martin, 54, was arrested on Jan. 7. He was charged with the following crimes:



Rape of a child — 1st-degree felony, 3 counts

Sodomy on a child — 1st-degree felony, 3 counts

Aggravated sexual abuse of a child — 1st-degree felony, 2 counts

Aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor — 1st-degree felony, 6 counts

Charging documents say the victim of Martin's alleged abuse came forward shortly before his arrest and told police that he abused her as far back as 2018. FOX 13 News is withholding any further details to protect the victim's identity.

Police said they also searched Martin's electronic devices and found several recently deleted files depicting "child sex abuse material."

Martin was ordered by a judge to be held without bail due to his risk of fleeing and to protect the victim. As of Wednesday, Utah County Jail records showed that he was still in custody.

Martin is a co-founder and the COO of Square One Nutraceuticals, a company that sells a weight loss supplement called "SQ1 AMP-K Greens."

Business records also show that he previously worked for or otherwise had connections to other similar companies, including: Xango, TruVision Health, and LurraLife.