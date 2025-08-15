West Valley City elementary school placed under SECURE protocols due to police activity

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City elementary school was placed under lockdown protocols for a brief time on Friday morning due to police activity in the area.

The protocols were lifted just before 11:30 a.m.

The action to place Gearld L Wright Elementary School in SECURE protocol was taken "out of an abundance of caution at the direction of law enforcement," according to school leaders, and there was no threat to students or staff.

Parents were advised to avoid going to the school as they would not have been allowed inside. Under SECURE protocol, all doors are locked and no one is allowed in or out of the building.

The exact nature of the police activity near the school at 6760 West 3100 South is not known.