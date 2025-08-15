Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

West Valley City elementary school placed under SECURE protocols due to police activity

Wright Elementary
Google
Gearld L Wright Elementary School
Wright Elementary
Posted
and last updated

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City elementary school was placed under lockdown protocols for a brief time on Friday morning due to police activity in the area.

The protocols were lifted just before 11:30 a.m.

The action to place Gearld L Wright Elementary School in SECURE protocol was taken "out of an abundance of caution at the direction of law enforcement," according to school leaders, and there was no threat to students or staff.

Parents were advised to avoid going to the school as they would not have been allowed inside. Under SECURE protocol, all doors are locked and no one is allowed in or out of the building.

The exact nature of the police activity near the school at 6760 West 3100 South is not known.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere