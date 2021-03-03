Utah daycare workers charged with possessing child porn

SANDY, Utah — Two employees of a Utah daycare business have been charged with downloading child pornography.

Kadence Pinder, 25, and her boyfriend, Marcus Strebel, 29, both face multiple felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation that began in Dec. 2019.

Pinder lives at a Sandy home that also serves as a daycare business where she and Strebel also worked.

According to court documents, Google filed a CyperTip on Dec. 2, 2019 to law enforcement officials that a user had uploaded child pornography to their account. A second tip was issued on Dec. 7, with the user being identified as Pinder.

After a search warrant was issued, detectives found uploaded child pornography in the accounts. Pinder confirmed to authorities that she used the accounts, but denied intentionally downloading the images.

Pinder said the images "sounded familiar, but if she downloaded them, it was only because she thought there were of age."

In a separate interview, Strebel said he and Pinder found the child pornography while browsing Tumblr and didn't realize they had downloaded "anything questionable."

While both had agreed to allow authorities to search their phones, Strebel later refused to hand over his device.

Officials were able to obtain additional search warrants for the phones and took them into possession on Nov. 7, 2020. Documents show roughly 125 images of child porn were found on the Pinder's phone.