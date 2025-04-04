Utah driver arrested after allegedly pulling gun on another driver following crash

PROVO, Utah — A Utah man could now face charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver following a crash. Engels A Gutierrez Frias, 30, was arrested Tuesday.

Court documents state that at around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night Provo police were called to the scene of the crash after one of the people involved called 9-1-1.

According to the person that called police, she was following a vehicle traveling very slow when she attempted to go around them. However, when she attempted to go around Frias allegedly cut her off, causing a collision.

Following the crash, the victim stated that Frias got out of his car holding a gun, and cocked and aimed it at her while yelling.

When police arrived, both parties were inside of their vehicles. Frias told police that he wasn't driving slowly and that the victim was tailgating him. He also claimed that he was attempting a left turn when the crash happened.

Frias did admit to police that he pulled out his gun but claimed that he put it away.

Engels A Gutierrez Frias was arrested on Tuesday and faces a charge for threat of violence.